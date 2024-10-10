Vegas Golden Knights beat Colorado Avalanche for 'Opening Knight' regular season opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Opening Knight" is here for the Vegas Golden Knights!

Opening Knight festivities have begun 🎉⚔️



VGK cast have taken the gold carpet and players are about to follow, making their way through the crowd and into the Fortress.#VegasBorn | @KTNV pic.twitter.com/8xePuzjVW8 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) October 9, 2024

In front of 18,988 fans, it’s fitting that the Vegas Golden Knights start their eighth season with an eight-goal win over the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, final score of 8-4.

Though the Avalanche scored the opening goal, it wasn’t long until the Knights started conquering the ice. Victor Olofsson put one into the back of the net less than a minute after Colorado took the lead, tying up the game at 1-1.

Then in the final two minutes of the first period, Ivan Barbashev and captain, Mark Stone each scored goals making it 3-1 VGK going into the second period.

A little later it’s 3-2 Knights, however, Zach Whitecloud gives them a 4-2 lead with a wrist shot assisted Barbashev and Jack Eichel.

The Avalanche stayed in the game later in the second making the score 4-3, but Olofsson nets his second goal of the night keeping VGK in the lead 5-3 going into the final period.

Avs’ Mikko Rananten with the hat trick at the start of the third period allowing Colorado to trail 5-4. However, VGK pulled away as Stone, along with Olofsson, scored two goals on the night and it’s fitting as the final score was 8-4 Knights - eight goals to start season eight in front of 18,988 fans.

VGK is 1-0 overall and hosts the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH | Golden Knights drop 2024-25 Regular Season schedule with 69 games airing on Vegas 34

Knight Time for the first time of the 2024-25 regular season ⚔️🐲



The Fortress is packed for the season opener: Golden Knights vs Avalanche. Watch the game on Vegas 34. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Ph4lPdo8UT — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) October 10, 2024

LIVE UPDATES

FIRST PERIOD

9:12 left - Colorado goal: Mikko Rantanen's shot gets past Adin Hill to let the Avalanche start the scoring. Avs lead 1-0.

8:45 left - VGK goal: Victor Olofsson scores his first goal in his Golden Knights career to tie the game at 1 and set off the first roar inside the Fortress this regular season. VGK and Avs tied 1-1. Mikko Rantanen's shot gets past Adin Hill to let the Avalanche start the scoring. Avs lead 1-0.

1:28 left - VGK goal: Ivan Barbashev scores with an assist from Noah Hanifin and Jack Eichel to let the Knights take the lead.

1:03 left - VGK goal: Shortly later, the Golden Knights strike again while the iron is hot. Mark Stone scores with the dish from Eichel and Barbashev. Back-to-back goals have the Golden Knights leading 3-1.

End 1st: Golden Knights lead Avalanche 3-1

T-Mobile goin’ bananas! 🔥🗣️



Two straight VGK goals 25 seconds apart from Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone give the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead over Colorado to close the 1st period of the regular season. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/n8N9nfNXqw — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) October 10, 2024

SECOND PERIOD

17:06 left: VGK penalty - Brayden McNabb called for tripping on Avs star Nathan Mackinnon

15:45 left: Avalanche goal - Avalanche take advantage on their first power play opportunity, Mikko Rantanen scoring his second goal of the game to cut the deficit. VGK lead 3-2.

14:11 left: VGK goal: Knights answer the Avs goal with a Zach Whitecloud wrist shot that gets past Avs goalie Alexandar Georgiev. Eichel records his third assist of the game. VGK extend their lead back to 2, leading 4-2.

2:28 left: Avalanche goal: Colorado's Casey Mittelstadt scores on a backhanded shot to cut the Knights' lead to 4-3.

1:53 left: Colorado penalty: Miles Wood is called for boarding against Brayden McNabb

0:14 left: VGK goal: Victor Olofsson beats the buzzer and scores the power play goal, the newcomer's second goal of the night and of his time with VGK.

End of 2nd: Golden Knights lead Colorado 5-3

Power play goal before the buzzer! 🙌



In the waning seconds of the 2nd period, Victor Olofsson scores his second goal of the night and of his VGK career to put #VegasBorn up on the Avs 5-3. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/DodgZzgfgv — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) October 10, 2024

THIRD PERIOD

16:30 left - VGK save: Avalanche can't connect on a key scoring opportunity as Adin Hill deflects a free shot. Vegas maintains a 5-3 lead.

15:00 left - VGK penalty takes goal off the board: Alex Pietrangelo's score doesn't count as Pavel Dorofeyev is called for high sticking, setting up a Colorado power play opportunity.

13:00 left - Colorado goal: Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen scores as time expires on the power play. Rantanen records a hat trick and cuts Colorado's deficit. VGK lead 5-4.

11:31 left - VGK goal: Jack Eichel's shot is deflected in by Mark Stone, giving the captain his second goal of the night and extending the Knights' lead back to 2. VGK on top 6-4 with the game doing down the stretch.

6:06 left - VGK goal: Ivan Barbashev scores off of a turnover

:36 left - VGK goal: Brett Howden empty net goal

FINAL: Golden Knights beat Avalanche 8-4