Vegas Golden Knights beat Colorado Avalanche for 'Opening Knight' regular season opener

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) celebrate with teammates after Barbashev's goal after during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Opening Knight" is here for the Vegas Golden Knights!

In front of 18,988 fans, it’s fitting that the Vegas Golden Knights start their eighth season with an eight-goal win over the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, final score of 8-4.

Though the Avalanche scored the opening goal, it wasn’t long until the Knights started conquering the ice. Victor Olofsson put one into the back of the net less than a minute after Colorado took the lead, tying up the game at 1-1.

Then in the final two minutes of the first period, Ivan Barbashev and captain, Mark Stone each scored goals making it 3-1 VGK going into the second period.

A little later it’s 3-2 Knights, however, Zach Whitecloud gives them a 4-2 lead with a wrist shot assisted Barbashev and Jack Eichel.

The Avalanche stayed in the game later in the second making the score 4-3, but Olofsson nets his second goal of the night keeping VGK in the lead 5-3 going into the final period.

Avs’ Mikko Rananten with the hat trick at the start of the third period allowing Colorado to trail 5-4. However, VGK pulled away as Stone, along with Olofsson, scored two goals on the night and it’s fitting as the final score was 8-4 Knights - eight goals to start season eight in front of 18,988 fans.

VGK is 1-0 overall and hosts the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES

FIRST PERIOD

9:12 left - Colorado goal: Mikko Rantanen's shot gets past Adin Hill to let the Avalanche start the scoring. Avs lead 1-0.

8:45 left - VGK goal: Victor Olofsson scores his first goal in his Golden Knights career to tie the game at 1 and set off the first roar inside the Fortress this regular season. VGK and Avs tied 1-1. Mikko Rantanen's shot gets past Adin Hill to let the Avalanche start the scoring. Avs lead 1-0.

1:28 left - VGK goal: Ivan Barbashev scores with an assist from Noah Hanifin and Jack Eichel to let the Knights take the lead.

1:03 left - VGK goal: Shortly later, the Golden Knights strike again while the iron is hot. Mark Stone scores with the dish from Eichel and Barbashev. Back-to-back goals have the Golden Knights leading 3-1.

End 1st: Golden Knights lead Avalanche 3-1

SECOND PERIOD

17:06 left: VGK penalty - Brayden McNabb called for tripping on Avs star Nathan Mackinnon

15:45 left: Avalanche goal - Avalanche take advantage on their first power play opportunity, Mikko Rantanen scoring his second goal of the game to cut the deficit. VGK lead 3-2.

14:11 left: VGK goal: Knights answer the Avs goal with a Zach Whitecloud wrist shot that gets past Avs goalie Alexandar Georgiev. Eichel records his third assist of the game. VGK extend their lead back to 2, leading 4-2.

2:28 left: Avalanche goal: Colorado's Casey Mittelstadt scores on a backhanded shot to cut the Knights' lead to 4-3.

1:53 left: Colorado penalty: Miles Wood is called for boarding against Brayden McNabb

0:14 left: VGK goal: Victor Olofsson beats the buzzer and scores the power play goal, the newcomer's second goal of the night and of his time with VGK.

End of 2nd: Golden Knights lead Colorado 5-3

THIRD PERIOD

16:30 left - VGK save: Avalanche can't connect on a key scoring opportunity as Adin Hill deflects a free shot. Vegas maintains a 5-3 lead.

15:00 left - VGK penalty takes goal off the board: Alex Pietrangelo's score doesn't count as Pavel Dorofeyev is called for high sticking, setting up a Colorado power play opportunity.

13:00 left - Colorado goal: Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen scores as time expires on the power play. Rantanen records a hat trick and cuts Colorado's deficit. VGK lead 5-4.

11:31 left - VGK goal: Jack Eichel's shot is deflected in by Mark Stone, giving the captain his second goal of the night and extending the Knights' lead back to 2. VGK on top 6-4 with the game doing down the stretch.

6:06 left - VGK goal: Ivan Barbashev scores off of a turnover

:36 left - VGK goal: Brett Howden empty net goal

FINAL: Golden Knights beat Avalanche 8-4

