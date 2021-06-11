Watch
Vegas Golden Knights announce ticket sales for Stanley Cup Playoffs semifinals

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrate after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 12:26:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have announced ticket purchase information for the team's upcoming home games as part of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Semifinals.

The Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens will play Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on June 14 at 6 p.m. PT and Game 2 on June 16 at 6 p.m. PT, with additional games in Vegas scheduled for June 22 at 6 p.m. PT and June 26 at 5 p.m. PT, if necessary.

A series of presales will begin at 9 a.m. PT on June 11. Single-game tickets for the general public will go on sale at 3 p.m. PT on Friday. Fans can visit this link to purchase tickets.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, fans that are vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the Fortress. Fans will not need to complete a health questionnaire through CLEAR upon entry. No bags are permitted inside T-Mobile Arena, including small purses & clutches.

