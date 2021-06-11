Watch
NHL releases schedule for Stanley Cup semifinals

VGK will play the Montreal Canadiens
Rich Lam/Getty Images
VANCOUVER, BC - SEPTEMBER 17: Tomas Hyka #38 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks in NHL pre-season action on September 17, 2017 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 11:11:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NHL has released the schedule for the Stanley Cup semifinals.

The series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens will start on June 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game will start at 6 p.m. PT and will be on NBCSN.

Game 2 will also take place at T-Mobile. It will start at 6 p.m. June 16.

On June 18, VGK and the Canadiens will play in Canada. That game will air at 5 p.m. on the USA Network.

Game 4 will also start at 6 p.m. on June 20 and will air on NBCSN.

If necessary, Game 5 will be played in Las Vegas and will start at 6 p.m. June 22 and will air on NBCSN.

Game 6 is on the schedule for June 24 at 5 p.m. in Montreal and will air on the USA Network.

If needed, Game 7 will happen in Las Vegas at 5 p.m June 26.

The Tampa Bay and New York Islanders will play their first game at noon in Florida.

