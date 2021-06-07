Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) grabs the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) knocks the puck up the ice against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) attempts a shot on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) knocks the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) attempts to tip the puck in around Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) defends during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) knock Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) to the ice during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, right, celebrates after teammate Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, not pictured, scored against the Vegas Golden Knights the during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Jonathan Marchessault, top, scored against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by center Jonathan Marchessault, top right, against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights players skate onto the ice before Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad, center, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) vie for the puck during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) attempts a shot on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates after Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, scored a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves (27) checks Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) into the boards during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against the the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) beside Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) knocks the puck away against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores his third goal for a hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown (38) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) jumps in the air to celebrate after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. Marchessault scored three goals for a hat trick in the game. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault celebrates after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS

Prev 1 / Ad Next