Tomas Hertl's 2nd goal of the game with 32 seconds remaining lifts Vegas by Pittsburgh 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tomas Hertl's second goal of the night with 32 seconds left in regulation lifted the Vegas Golden Knights past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Vegas won in Pittsburgh for just the second time in franchise history when Hertl tipped a pass from Mark Stone past Pittsburgh goaltender Arturs Silovs. The winner came shortly after the Golden Knights killed a late 5-on-3 power play.

Pittsburgh forward Tommy Novak, who scored and added an assist during a third-period rally, was called for tripping shortly after the teams returned to even strength. Hertl's second power-play goal of the night — and the second allowed by the Penguins' penalty kill at home — sent Pittsburgh to a third straight loss.

Adin Hill stopped 23 shots for the Golden Knights, who found their legs late a night after a shootout loss in Boston.

Trevor Connelly's breakaway goal with 8:41 left tied it after Novak and Rickard Rakell had erased a one-goal deficit to briefly give Pittsburgh the lead.

Silovs stopped 20 shots for the Penguins, who lost for the seventh time in nine games. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby did not record a point and remains tied with Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,771 points.

A little over two weeks after the Golden Knights drilled the Penguins in Las Vegas, the teams played on more even terms in the rematch.

Hertl's sixth goal of the season late in the first period served as the only scoring in the first 40 minutes. Mitch Marner picked up the primary assist to push his points streak to 11 games.

Pittsburgh surged in the third thanks to Novak and Rakell, who scored for a fourth straight game.

It just wasn't enough on a night the Penguins played without forward Evgeni Malkin, who sat out with a lower-body injury.

Up next

Golden Knights: Continue their road trip Thursday in Detroit.

Penguins: Welcome Boston to PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.