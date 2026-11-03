Pastrnak scores lone shootout goal to give Bruins 3-2 win over Golden Knights

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak slipped a shot past Carter Hart to break a shootout stalemate and give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Boston’s Jeremy Swayman stopped Vegas’ Trevor Connelly, Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner to set up Pastrnak for the winner in the third round.

James Hagens scored his sixth goal of the season, and Morgan Geekie added a power-play goal to help Boston to its sixth consecutive home victory.

Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, Pavel Zacha and Pastrnak had assists for the Bruins, who’ve won two in a row following back-to-back losses. Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves.

Connelly tied it 7:23 into the third period when he gathered a loose puck in front of the net and slipped it past Swayman. Noah Hanifin and Marner assisted. Mark Stone also scored for Vegas.

The Golden Knights have lost five of their last six since starting the season 8-2. They also continue to struggle killing off power plays, having allowed a power-play goal in seven of their last eight games.

Carter Hart had 25 saves for Vegas.

The Bruins led 2-0 in the second before Stone knocked in a loose puck for a power-play goal, with assists from Tomas Hertl and Marner, to cut Vegas’ deficit to 2-1.

Up next

Golden Knights: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Bruins: At Pittsburgh on Thursday night.