Tomas Hertl to reunite with San Jose Sharks for first time since trade to Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in 10 months, Tomas Hertl will return to the city he spent 11 years playing in.

The Vegas Golden Knights center was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in March and will face his former team for the first time Friday night.

San Jose traded Hertl to Las Vegas for a 2025 first-round pick and prospect David Edstrom and agreed to retain 17 percent of Hertl’s $8.14 million annual salary.

Hertl told reporters following the morning skate that he is excited to see the fans again and might get a little emotional during warmups.

🎥 Hertl: I always smile, so I'll probably smile even more during warmups, just have a good time and get ready for the game. pic.twitter.com/JiLUENn4TV — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 27, 2024

The 31-year-old says no one can ever take away the memories he and his family have in San Jose, but he's happy with his move to Las Vegas.

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is at 7:30 p.m. at SAP Center.

You can watch the game on our sister station, Vegas 34, beginning at 7 p.m.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.