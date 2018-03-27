Ticket sales announced for Vegas Golden Knights' home playoff games

Tickets to see the Vegas Golden Knights play at home during the first round of playoff games will go on sale April 2.

The dates, times and opponent for the playoff games will be determined by the National Hockey League once the final seeding for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.

Vegas Golden Knights full season members, as part of their annual membership agreement, automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game played at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas Golden Knights Season Ticket Members will receive detailed information on first-round playoff ticket pricing, additional first-round ticket purchase options and parking today (Tuesday, March 27) via email from their Membership Services Account Executive.

RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights have fans dreaming of Stanley Cup after clinching playoff spot

Full season members in good standing under their member agreements will enjoy a unique “Cheer Now, Pay Later” arrangement whereby members will attend the games first and make their payment at the conclusion of the first round for the games played.

Following a series of full and partial member presale opportunities, a limited number of single game tickets for the first-round playoff series (opponent TBD) will go on sale to the general public on April 2 at 10 a.m. PT at www.vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets.

There will be five different ticketing categories for Golden Knights home playoff games played at T-Mobile Arena.

1. VGK Full Season Ticket Members will be automatically enrolled in the “Knights Vow,” which provides the most significant price savings off the single game ticket price.

As part of the Knights Vow program, members will receive tickets electronically via FlashSeats shortly after dates/times of the first-round home playoff games are set

Resale through StubHub – the Golden Knights exclusive, authorized secondary partner – will not be available under this option



2. VGK Full Season Ticket Members may elect to opt out of the Knights Vow in order to have the opportunity to sell their tickets through the Golden Knights exclusive, authorized secondary partner, StubHub. However, their savings off the single game ticket price under this option will not be as significant as those who are enrolled in the Knights Vow program (Option 1 above).

3. VGK Half Season and Quarter Season Members

Half and Quarter Season Members will receive presale access to purchase home playoff games at a lower price than the single game ticket price

Please note that partial members will be able to transfer tickets but are not permitted to resell

4. VGK Can’t Wait List Members

Those fans on the Can’t Wait List will receive information on an exclusive presale for playoff tickets from the Golden Knights Membership Services Team in the coming days



5. General Public

Non-members/Golden Knights fans interested in purchasing single game tickets will have the opportunity to select from a limited number of single game tickets beginning Monday, April 2 at 10 am PT by visiting www.vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets. Please note that purchases made for any games not played will be refunded.

Any questions can be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Membership Services Team by calling 702-645-4259, emailing members@vegasgoldenknights.com or by contacting their personal Account Executive.

The Golden Knights encourage all fans to check the Vegas Golden Knights team website and T-Mobile Arena box office regularly, as tickets may become available throughout the playoff period after NHL and visiting team holds are released

