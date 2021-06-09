Watch
Stone scores early in OT, Knights beat Avs 3-2 in Game 5

David Zalubowski/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, right, cheks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 00:26:46-04

Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 and take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Max Pacioretty corralled the puck after a blocked shot and fed it to Stone, who was off to the races. He beat Philipp Grubauer on the glove side to hush what had been a boisterous crowd.

Trailing 2-0 entering the third, the Golden Knights found another gear with Alex Tuch scoring 1:03 into the period and Jonathan Marchessault tying it up just 3:04 later.

