Stone scores early in OT, Knights beat Avs 3-2 in Game 5

Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 and take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Max Pacioretty corralled the puck after a blocked shot and fed it to Stone, who was off to the races. He beat Philipp Grubauer on the glove side to hush what had been a boisterous crowd.

Trailing 2-0 entering the third, the Golden Knights found another gear with Alex Tuch scoring 1:03 into the period and Jonathan Marchessault tying it up just 3:04 later.