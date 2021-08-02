Watch
Rangers renew new enforcer Ryan Reaves' contract through '23

Posted at 9:07 AM, Aug 02, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers agreed to terms with enforcer Ryan Reaves on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

They acquired him from the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2022 third-round pick as part of their ongoing quest to get bigger and tougher.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning also completed two more items on their offseason checklist by signing restricted free-agent forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to three-year contracts.

Only Ross Colton, who scored the only goal in the clinching game of the final, remains unsigned. Dallas re-signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a two-year deal worth $2.1 million.

