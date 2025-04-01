Playoff bound Vegas Golden Knights take on Edmonton Oilers on home ice

CLINCHED

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regardless of the outcome between the Golden Knights and Oilers on Tuesday night, Vegas has clinched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Calgary Flames' loss to the Utah Hockey Club.

Regardless of tonight's outcome vs Edmonton, Vegas will be a playoff team for the 7th time in 8 seasons of existence. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/TjbXnAEuLv — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) April 2, 2025

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights need to win.

A win over the Edmonton Oilers tonight would send the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions to the postseason for the seventh time in its eight year history.

Vegas is currently on a six-game winning streak and two points away from hitting 100 points on the season (98).

The last time the Knights hit 100 points during the season?

In 2018, when the team lost to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final, and in 2023, when a win over the Florida Panthers crowned them Stanley Cup Champions.

Here's a full breakdown of how the Knights can clinch a spot in the playoffs Tuesday night:



The Knights beat the Oilers in any fashion

The Calgary Flames lose in regulation to the Utah Hockey Club

The Knights earn one point against the Oilers AND either Calgary loses to Utah in any fashion or the St. Louis Blues lose to the Detroit Red Wings in regulation

Adin Hill is expected to start against the Oilers, with Ilya Samsonov still considered day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said forward Tomas Hertl is expected to miss the whole week with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who participated in practice on Monday, was not on the ice for morning skate Tuesday, indicating the 17-year veteran is will not play against Edmonton.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.