Pivotal game tonight for Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens are back in Las Vegas for tonight's game at T-Mobile Arena.

The series is currently tied at 2-2. The Knights won in overtime during Game 4 on Sunday night at Bell Centre in Montreal.

It is not an elimination game but the Knights need to turn things around if they hope to win the series.

The Knights outplayed the Canadiens in Game 3 but failed to score enough goals and lost on a fluke play with less than 2 minutes left in regulation.

The Canadiens outplayed the Knights in Game 4 but managed to steal the game in overtime.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said in a press conference yesterday that the Knights need to take advantage of being on home ice for tonight's game.

💻 DeBoer: It's a 2-out-of-3 now with two of the games at our building. We have to take advantage of that home ice advantage that we worked all season to have. pic.twitter.com/1YhZkM1rsT — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2021

Nick Holden responded to a reporter's question earlier today about feeling the pressure by saying that they are not feeling the pressure and are focusing on playing their style of hockey which is fast-paced.

💻 Holden: I don't think any of us are feeling pressure. I think the biggest thing for our group is playing our style of play which is a fast-paced style. pic.twitter.com/k1AYo2f9i5 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 22, 2021

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m