Pivotal game tonight for Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena

AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark, third from left, celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 15:09:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens are back in Las Vegas for tonight's game at T-Mobile Arena.

The series is currently tied at 2-2. The Knights won in overtime during Game 4 on Sunday night at Bell Centre in Montreal.

It is not an elimination game but the Knights need to turn things around if they hope to win the series.

The Knights outplayed the Canadiens in Game 3 but failed to score enough goals and lost on a fluke play with less than 2 minutes left in regulation.

The Canadiens outplayed the Knights in Game 4 but managed to steal the game in overtime.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said in a press conference yesterday that the Knights need to take advantage of being on home ice for tonight's game.

Nick Holden responded to a reporter's question earlier today about feeling the pressure by saying that they are not feeling the pressure and are focusing on playing their style of hockey which is fast-paced.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m

