Vegas Golden Knights to host watch party at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced today that the team will host an official watch party at Las Vegas Ballpark® for Game 6 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Semifinals.

The Golden Knights and Canadiens will face off at 5 p.m. June 24 and the watch party will officially begin one hour before puck drop.

Admission for the watch party on Thursday is $5 per person, plus applicable fees, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Admission for children age two and under is free.

All seating is general admission in the stadium seats or on the field with towels, blankets or pillows. Chairs will not be permitted inside the venue.

Tickets can be purchased online at this link and are also available at the box office of Las Vegas Ballpark. Select concessions will be open during the watch party on Thursday.

For upcoming watch parties, fans can get more information and stay updated by visiting https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/fans/watch-party.

