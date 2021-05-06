Watch
Pietrangelo gets winner for Golden Knights in OT over Wild

Andy Clayton-King/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) congratulates goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as center Chandler Stephenson (20) smiles after the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime on Pietrangelo's goal. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Posted at 9:21 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 01:14:13-04

ST. PAUL (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored at 1:53 of overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory after another late rally by the Minnesota Wild.

Alex Tuch set up Pietrangelo with a pass across the slot.

That helped the West Division-leading Golden Knights win for the first time in four games at Minnesota this season.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury took over sole possession of the No. 3 spot on the NHL's career wins list with No. 490.

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals to give the Wild a third-period lead before Reilly Smith tied it with 4:16 left.

