Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 7-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and Chandler Stephenson had a short-handed goal in a four-goal second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-1.

Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio, Evgenii Dadonov and Nicholas Roy also scored and Laurent Brossoit had 29 saves for Vegas, which snapped a two-game skid.

The Golden Knights have won 15 of the 21 meetings with the Coyotes since joining the league in 2017.

Travis Boyd scored for Arizona and Karel Vejmelka had 25 saves.

The Golden Knights scored four goals in just under eight minutes of the second period to break the game open.