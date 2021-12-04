Watch
Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 7-1

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with center Chandler Stephenson (20), right wing Mark Stone, second from right, and defenseman Shea Theodore, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 18:54:16-05

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and Chandler Stephenson had a short-handed goal in a four-goal second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-1.

Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio, Evgenii Dadonov and Nicholas Roy also scored and Laurent Brossoit had 29 saves for Vegas, which snapped a two-game skid.

The Golden Knights have won 15 of the 21 meetings with the Coyotes since joining the league in 2017.

Travis Boyd scored for Arizona and Karel Vejmelka had 25 saves.

The Golden Knights scored four goals in just under eight minutes of the second period to break the game open.

