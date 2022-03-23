NHL voids Knights-Ducks Dadonov deal over no-trade clause

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NHL has voided the Golden Knights' trade of Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks because Anaheim was on his no-trade list.

The league says Dadonov's limited no-trade clause had not been complied with.

The @NHL announced today that it has invalidated Monday’s trade of Evgenii Dadonov from the @GoldenKnights to the @AnaheimDucks. https://t.co/fKiy112jTR pic.twitter.com/fILdMfzKS6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 23, 2022

Vegas tried to trade Dadonov and a future second-round pick to Anaheim to clear salary cap space that could be used to activate players currently on long-term injured reserve. Dadonov counts $5 million against the cap this season and next.

The Golden Knights say they will welcome Dadonov back to their team as they try to dig out of a slump and make the playoffs.