NHL voids Knights-Ducks Dadonov deal over no-trade clause

Matt Slocum/AP
FILE -Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The NHL has voided the Golden Knights' trade of Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks because Anaheim was on his no-trade list. The league announced the trade could not be completed because Dadonov's limited no-trade clause had not been complied with. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 23, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NHL has voided the Golden Knights' trade of Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks because Anaheim was on his no-trade list.

The league says Dadonov's limited no-trade clause had not been complied with.

Vegas tried to trade Dadonov and a future second-round pick to Anaheim to clear salary cap space that could be used to activate players currently on long-term injured reserve. Dadonov counts $5 million against the cap this season and next.

The Golden Knights say they will welcome Dadonov back to their team as they try to dig out of a slump and make the playoffs.

