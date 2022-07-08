LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the second day of the National Hockey League draft, and the Vegas Golden Knights got their chance to make six picks.

Here's what they had to work with:



Round 2, 48th overall

Round 3, 95th overall (traded to Toronto in exchange for the 79th pick)

Round 4, 128th overall (acquired from Montreal in exchange for VGK's 2023 4th round pick)

Round 5, 135th overall (traded to Toronto in exchange for the 79th pick)

Round 5, 145th overall

Round 6, 177th overall

Round 7, 209th overall

First pick: Matyas Sapovaliv (48th overall)

Sapovalic, a 6'3 forward, comes to the Knights from the Ontario Hockey League. An 18-year-old native of Kladno, Czechia, he posted 52 points in 68 games for the Saginaw Spirit last season. He was the 23rd-ranked North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting final rankings.

Say hey to Sapovaliv! 👋 pic.twitter.com/c6MCu8qpjX — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 8, 2022

Second pick: Jordan Gustafson (79th overall)

Gustafson, a forward, comes to the Knights from the Western Hockey League. The 5'10 18-year-old is originally from Ardrossan, Alberta and put up 52 points in 58 games playing for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 2021-22 season. He is the 43rd-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

With the 79th overall pick, we are proud to welcome Jordan Gustafson to the VGK family!! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/kB62MzR0Kj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 8, 2022

Third pick: Cameron Whitehead (128th overall)

Whitehead, a 6'3 19-year-old goaltender, posted a 16-8-4 record for the United States Hockey League's Lincoln Stars last season. He's committed to play for Northeastern University. He was born in Orleans, Ontario, and catches left. Whitehead was ranked seventh among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting.

Cameron Whitehead has that “Just Drafted” smile 😃 pic.twitter.com/Jz9whtA6Dh — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 8, 2022

Fourth pick: Patrick Guay (145th overall)

Guay, a 5'9 forward, is originally from Magog, Quebec. The Knights say the 20-year-old played with another VGK prospect, Lukas Cormier, for the Charlottetown Islanders (of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) last season. Guay was just one goal short of the league's goal-scoring lead and ranked fourth in points. He broke the 100-point barrier in his fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2021-22, leading the Charlottetown Islanders in goals 55 and points 104 in 68 games.

The Golden Knights add forward Patrick Guay with the 145th overall pick! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/yoBroqHkgS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 8, 2022

Fifth pick: Ben Hemmerling (177th overall)

Hemmerling, 5'10 a forward, spent last season with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League, scoring 47 points in 57 games. The 18-year-old is originally from Sherwood Park, Alberta. Hemmerling played two years in the Western Hockey League with the Everett Silvertips, earned 47 points (10 G, 37 A) in 57 games with Everett during the 2021-22 campaign his first full season with the Silvertips. Hemmerling recorded a seven-game point streak with Everett from November 27, 2021, through December 10, 2021, which included five multi-point contests, and he registered a goal and three assists during six-game playoff series against the Vancouver Giants of the WHL.

We've selected forward Ben Hemmerling with the 177th overall selection!! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/SPf5kFxnAp — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 8, 2022

Sixth pick: Abram Wiebe (209th overall)

Defenseman Wiebe comes to the Knights from the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League. Appearing in 54 games last season, the 6'3 18-year-old had 29 assists and scored 2 goals. Wiebe spent three seasons playing in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Chilliwack Chiefs, posted nine points, all assists, in 11 playoff games during the 2021-22 campaign with Chilliwack and committed to play NCAA hockey with the University of North Dakota.

With our final selection, we have selected defenseman Abram Wiebe at 209th overall! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Xf5zf3kcWI — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 8, 2022

The Golden Knights made two trades of draft picks on Friday acquiring the 79th choice, used to select Gustafson, from Toronto in exchange for picks 95 and 135. VGK also acquired the 128th choice, used to select Whitehead, from Montreal in exchange for a fourth-round selection in 2023 according to a release.