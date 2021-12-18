Watch
Marchessault lifts Golden Knights past Rangers, 3-2 in SO

Mary Altaffer/AP
New York Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek (25) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 22:55:52-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third round of the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 3-2 for their season-high fourth straight win.

Brett Howden had a goal and an assist and Dylan Coghlan also scored. in regulation as Vegas won for the seventh time in eight games.

Laurent Brossoit had 27 saves.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider each had a goal and assist in the second period for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in six games after a seven-game win streak.

Alexander Georgiev, making his sixth start in place of the injured starting goalie Igor Shesterkin, stopped 28 shots.

