Knights in the Morning: Mitch Marner talks meaning behind jersey number and more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting to know one of the newest Vegas Golden Knights, Mitch Marner, who was acquired over the summer in a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Alex Eschelman: Number 93 — describe what that represents to you?

Mitch Marner: My brother’s birth year is 1993, my dad was a big fan of Doug Gilmour growing up, he was a small guy who played with a lot of intensity and did a lot of things for his team, I put it on in London, had a lot of good luck with it, as soon as the call happened with Kelly he questioned what number we were going to and I said 93 and he said I thought so I had it ready so, I’m really happy to go back to it and I’m excited to wear it.”

Alex: You mentioned when you first came to Vegas you want to show these fans your passion and your energy for the game, where do you get that from?

Mitch: I like to have fun out there and try to enjoy the game, I feel like that’s when I’m playing my best hockey, so yeah hopefully I can bring that here and the fans see it, but just try to go out there and do my thing out on the ice.

Alex: What do you hope to accomplish for yourself and for this club?

Mitch: I mean the easy answer for the club is the Stanley Cup, for myself just trying to help out on the way there, regardless if it’s putting up points, stopping goals from going in our net, making big plays on the penalty kill or power play, I just want to be relied upon in all different areas of the ice that I can be trusted in.