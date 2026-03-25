LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jeremy Lauzon’s impact on the ice is hard to miss.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman is known for his physicality — delivering momentum-shifting hits and energizing both teammates and fans.

That energy has become a defining part of his role in Vegas. Lauzon consistently brings a physical presence, using his style to set the tone, protect teammates and shift momentum in key moments. Over the course of his NHL career, he has established himself as a high-contact defenseman, regularly ranking among team leaders in hits and embracing the demands of a physical game.

But away from the rink, Lauzon says that edge fades quickly.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha sat down with Lauzon to learn more about his two sides on and off the ice:

Knights in the Morning: Jeremy Lauzon Brings Physical Edge Rooted in Family, Humble Off-Ice Persona

“I’m completely the opposite, I think,” Lauzon said. “My wife would tell you that I’m just a little softy. Everybody’s kind of surprised when they meet me at first… but off the ice I’m just super chill.”

That contrast is rooted in his upbringing in Val-d’Or, Quebec, where hockey wasn’t just a pastime — it was a family identity.

Lauzon grew up as the oldest of four siblings, including two younger brothers who also played competitive hockey. The household was intense, competitive and, at times, chaotic.

“It was crazy,” Lauzon said. “I was the oldest, so I had it easier. I was on my two little brothers a lot. A lot of fights in the basement… but it was fun.”

That constant competition helped shape his style of play — one that has become a defining part of his NHL career.

“I think we helped each other become better hockey players every year,” he said. “We’re still really close, so it’s been awesome.”

The bond extends well beyond childhood. Lauzon’s brothers remain among his closest confidants, and family gatherings are still filled with the same competitive spirit — just with a little more humor.

“We all have significant others, so it’s a big table, a lot of good conversation,” he said. “It gets chirpy all the time, but it’s all in good fun.”

That same edge carries onto the ice, where Lauzon isn’t afraid to step in for teammates or bring a physical spark when it’s needed most. His willingness to engage and play a hard-nosed style has become a key part of his identity as a player.

That balance — intensity on the ice, humility off it — continues to define Lauzon’s role in Vegas. His physical presence brings energy in key moments, while his grounded personality keeps him connected to the people and experiences that shaped him.

And while his hits may spark momentum inside the arena, it’s the lessons from those basement battles back home that continue to drive him.

