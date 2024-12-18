Golden Knights D-man Alex Pietrangelo reflects on time living in Vegas after years in St. Louis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since being acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020, Alex Pietrangelo has been a staple for the Vegas Golden Knights defense.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion – winning with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and with the Knights in 2023 – the 34-year-old defenseman reached the milestone of playing 1,000 NHL games during the last season.

Pietrangelo played parts of 12 seasons with the Blues, the team that drafted him with the 4th overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft.

The captain for St. Louis in his final four seasons with the team, Pietrangelo wanted a change of scenery and signed with the Knights in October of 2020.

Channel 13's Nick Walters sat down with 'Petro' to hear what drew him to southern Nevada and how his transition to Vegas has been.

"Weather's obviously good," Pietrangelo said about why Vegas attracted him. "I think the culture Bill (Foley) put in here about the winning culture, wanting to win right away and always try to keep the team competitive, when you get into that situation with free agency, that drew me towards the choice."

"Living in the midwest for 12 years, it's kind of similar," Pietrangelo said about his life in Las Vegas. "Living in Summerlin, the rink's right here, the school's right here, I always say I get uncomfortable when I leave my little bubble here. Everything's easy to get to. The Strip is there if you want to enjoy some of the best shows and dining in the world. But everything you really need is here."