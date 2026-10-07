Knights in the Morning: Mitch Marner loves his linemates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mitch Marner has a lot of praise to sing when it comes to his teammates. Channel 13 sports reporter

Alex Eschelman sat down with Marner to hear more about how Marner recognizes everyone's contributions.

WATCH | Marner credits linemates

Knights in the Morning

Alex Eschelman: "Your line, Brett [Howden], Karly [William Karlsson], you guys have such great chemistry out there — how does that all come together?"

Mitch Marner: "It's a great question because obviously Karly and I didn't play together until really the first game of playoffs that he came back, Howie and I got to play with each other probably for the last month or so of the season so, I think Howie and I got our chemistry kind of going and flowing and I think Howie understood where I would like to be and I understood where he liked to be and then I think Karly's just an easy player to play with, he just knows the game pretty well, he's very smart defensively, he knows where to be to help our defensemen get pucks into his hands, and then from there it's just me and Howie trying to find lane ways to get the puck in our hands and getting up the ice if we're a little ahead of them, o-zone wise, I think we just did a great job of switching in and out with positions, finding guys net front, and you know, helping our D out up high as well."

The Vegas Golden Knights return home after a two-game road trip and face off against Toronto on Thursday at 7 p.m.