Knights in the Morning: Brett Howden credits linemates for success

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13's Alex Eschelman sat down with Brett Howden to hear about his recent success in Toronto — and learned that much of it he credited to his linemates.

WATCH | Howden sings linemates' praises

Brett Howden scores his first goal of the season against Toronto

Alex Eschelman: "Mitch [Marner] and Karly [William Karlsson], playing on the same line as them, how have they helped you take that next step?"

Brett Howden: "Well, I think they create a lot of space for myself, they draw a lot of guys towards them, especially with Karly's speed up the middle and how reliable he is defensively, he's so hard to play against that way, then Mitch, when he's got the puck, the other team is not really sure where he's going or what he's doing with it, and his vision, his play making ability is unbelievable, which I got to see firsthand, the more I got to play with him, I got to realize how smart he is, I always knew that obviously with his whole time in Toronto, what an incredible player he was, but just to get that chance to play with him and see it firsthand, it was really eye opening, both of them together is just an elite duo, I think Karly is one of the best two-way players in the game, and they're two incredible players."

KTNV

The Golden Knights host the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 7 p.m.