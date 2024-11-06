Knights in the Morning: Brayden McNabb talks pregame rituals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brayden McNabb, one of three remaining original misfits on the Golden Knights, sits down with Channel 13's Nick Walters to discuss his pregame routine.

While the VGK defenseman says it's not a superstition, he preps for every game with the same meal: "Pesto, gluten-free pasta, and chicken, sometimes salmon."

McNabb says his game-day routine hardly changes between games and that most hockey players are like that.

