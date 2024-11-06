Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Knights in the Morning: Brayden McNabb talks pregame rituals

The Original Misfit says he has the same pregame meal all season.
While the VGK defenseman and Original Misfit Bayden McNabb says it's not a superstition, he preps for every game with the same meal: "Pesto, gluten-free pasta, and chicken, sometimes salmon."
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brayden McNabb, one of three remaining original misfits on the Golden Knights, sits down with Channel 13's Nick Walters to discuss his pregame routine.

While the VGK defenseman says it's not a superstition, he preps for every game with the same meal: "Pesto, gluten-free pasta, and chicken, sometimes salmon."

McNabb says his game-day routine hardly changes between games and that most hockey players are like that.

Watch Knights in the Morning every Wednesday through the season on Channel 13 News at 6 a.m. as we get to know the Golden Knights on the ice.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH