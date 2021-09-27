Knights fans excited for season despite preseason loss to Sharks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Golden Knights welcomed rival the San Jose Sharks to T-Mobile Arena Sunday night for their first preseason game in what many fans believe will be a promising run for the Stanley Cup.

The Knights lost the first match of the season 4-2, but fans weren't deflated by the disappointing end to a game that didn't count.

"I'm very excited right now dude," one fan said. "Like, I don't even know how to say this right now. I'm just so excited to see these guys play."

The Knights ended their 2020-2021 season with a loss to Montreal in the playoff semifinal series giving fans reason to believe Vegas is primed to make another deep run into the playoffs in the 2021-2022 season.

Knights fans will have another chance to see the team take the ice Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

The preseason ends with a rematch against the Sharks on Oct. 9, and the regular season begins on Oct. 12 against the NHL's new team the Seattle Kraken.

