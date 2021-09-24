Breaking the Ice: Golden Knights' Forward Mark Stone

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — Soon, hockey will be alive and well in Las Vegas as we are two days away from the start of the preseason for the Vegas Golden Knights. Mark Stone recently sat down with Tina Nguyen to share his thoughts ahead of the season and to break the ice.

Nguyen: First off, a new season is about to start for you guys. How are you feeling heading into this one?

Stone: A lot of excitement. I think every year going into it you're excited about your team, but we're in the business of winning. We're trying to win here, so that just adds a lot more excitement.

Nguyen: I know last season didn't end in the way that you guys had hoped. How much fire and motivation is that giving you guys going into this year?

Stone: For sure. I mean, we've lost in the conference finals in back-to-back years. The first year in the franchise, we lost in the Stanley Cup Finals, so there's lots to build on. I think we have one of the better teams we've ever had on paper. It's about assembling a team chemistry and playing into our potential and finding ways to get over the hump.

Nguyen: Mark, you are the first captain in Golden Knights franchise history. What does it mean to you to be named a leader of this team?

Stone: It's crazy. One of the more emotional days in my life. Looking back on it, it gives me chills. It was one of those days I never thought it would ever come in my life. To be named a captain of any NHL franchise but the first one that I love playing for and respect so much and want to be a part of for the rest of my career, it meant the world to me. I love playing with this team. I love playing with my teammates and love going into battle with them every night.

Nguyen: Give me some insights as to what it's like to be captain. You know, is there pressure? How do you handle all that?

Stone: I think there is. You know, I put a lot of pressure myself. Trying to learn how to handle it and in different situations. There's been times where sometimes you can over pressure yourself and not have success, but we've got a pretty comfortable locker room. We've got a lot of guys who have been captains or assistant captains at other organizations. We've been able to come together to make our locker room tight.

Nguyen: Alright, so we're doing a new segment here called "Breaking the Ice." Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Stone: Yeah, I think so. It's between a bun.

Nguyen: All right, next one. Worst habit?

Stone: If you ask my wife. It's taking my contacts out. I would just throw them on the floor, so she has to peel them off the hardwood.

Nguyen: Most embarrassing moment?

Stone: My embarrassing hockey moment was my rookie year. It was the Stanley Cup Playoffs against Montreal. I think I got like, maybe robbed by Price. I went back to the bench and was pissed. I grabbed the water bottle and went to squirt it, and it was backwards. It shot out the other way, and they got on camera. It's pretty embarrassing. Just a tough break.