Fans welcome inside VGK practices after more than a year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are prepping for the new season with Thursday marking the first on-ice practice. Now, for the first time since the pandemic began, fans will be able to watch practice from inside City National Arena.

Thursday’s practice started at 10 a.m. The team will have a few more practices Friday and Saturday before the first preseason game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, which you can watch on ABC 13 (puck drops shortly after 7 p.m.).

VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Wednesday that the whole team is fully vaccinated. He says he’s pleased with the team’s offseason play and is excited to see this hockey season in full swing.

“Just with respect to normal, really excited about 82 games, really excited about playing 31 other teams. Last year was a challenge for a lot of reasons, it really impacted the sports world and the National Hockey League. We’re really optimistic this is going to feel like a normal NHL season for us,” McCrimmon said.

Both rinks inside City National Arena are open to the public Thursday and Saturday with Rink A being open to the public on Friday. Fans will get to meet members of the VGK cast and mascot Chance will make appearances.

Practices are free to attend and face masks are required inside.