Kahkonen gets 1st shutout as Wild beat Golden Knights 2-0

Stacy Bengs/AP
Minnesota Wild's goalie Kaapo Kahkonen (34) blocks a shot-attempt by Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Posted at 10:44 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 01:44:22-05

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves to notch his first career shutout for the Minnesota Wild in a 2-0 victory over Vegas.

That stopped the Golden Knights' six-game winning streak. Kahkonen won his seventh consecutive start, a franchise rookie goalie record.

The 24-year-old native of Finland has allowed only 10 goals over his seven-game streak.

Kevin Fiala and Jonas Brodin scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for the West Division-leading Golden Knights.

The teams play again on Wednesday.

