LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' own Jack Eichel is set to trade his VGK jersey for a Team U.S.A. one. Alex Eschelman sat down with Eichel to discuss the move, and how much it meant to him realize this lifelong dream.

Jack Eichel talks 'lifelong dream' in preparation to play in the Olympics

Alex: “Miracle on Ice [the movie] — how often did you watch it growing up?”

Jack: “I remember seeing it in the theater, and I’ll watch it every once in a while still if we’re on the road and I have nothing to watch, or I’m not really into a show at the time. I recycle that one and Slap Shot pretty often,so for a lot of us who weren’t alive when that happened, a lot of information that we got on that Miracle on Ice and the 1980 Olympic team came from that. Getting to talk to a couple of guys that played on the team, and comparing some of the things that happened in real life versus the movie, it’s cool to compare.”

Alex: “If you could go back to that one time you saw Miracle on Ice in the movie theater and tell little you that you would be playing for Team U.S.A. one day, what do you think you would’ve said?”

Jack: “To be honest, I probably thought I was going to play for Team U.S.A. I had really big dreams as a kid and I think that’s a good thing. I think all young kids should dream like that, but I take so much pride in being American and what that means representing the entire country. It’s the highest honor you can have, it never comes lightly, I’ve had the opportunity to do it a few times before, but never on this stage. None of this would be possible without my parents and my sister and my family and all the sacrifices they made to allow me to chase my dream, it just means so much.”

Alex: “In addition to sharing this experience with your family, Noah Hanifin is another guy you’re going to be able to share the ice with on Team U.S.A. you have a relationship with him that goes way back."

Jack: "Makes it even more special to share it with him. I think back to playing in the Squirt Major State Championship Semifinal against Norwood when he was playing on that team and I was playing for Nashoba, it’s probably 20 years ago now and here we are getting ready to go to the Olympics.”

Alex: “Eight Vegas Golden Knights players who are competing in the Olympics, Bruce Cassidy as well getting a spot, is there any rivalry in the locker room, is there any trash talk going on prior to this?”

Jack: “Right now, it’s been pretty quiet still we all flew up to Montreal together for Four Nations, when we landed we all got in our separate cars and went our separate ways that was kind of it until after the tournament when we regrouped at the airport to fly home to fly back here. Listen, I love those guys so much, credit to them and the work they put in to represent their country, I wish everyone the best other than when they play the U.S.”

Alex: “You mentioned you’ve spoken to some of the guys on the 1980 team, did they give you any advice?”

Jack: “I think about some of the conversations I’ve had with Mike Eruzione, he’s a BU guy and obviously known worldwide for his game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in the semifinals so we had a good opportunity to sit and talk with him for awhile last year before the Four Nations a few nights before the tournament started. That whole experience, playing for Herb Brooks, winning, the game and everything that came with it, he’s been great and someone that we’ve garnered a lot of experience from.”

Alex: “That Team U.S.A. iconic jersey — when you see it, when you put it on, how do you think you’re going to feel?”

Jack: “It’ll be an experience that I’ll have to tell you about after. I never take it for granted, I won’t take this one for granted, it’s been a lifelong dream of mine and it will be a surreal moment.”