How the Golden Knights are preparing for challenges against Oilers in Round 2 of the playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up to host the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, with a trip to the conference final on the line.

The two teams are set for a playoff rematch after facing each other in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged the significant challenges posed by Edmonton's star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

"It's time to make hay against the rest of the lines if you feel you have the depth advantage," Cassidy said. " I think that was a bit of the story two years ago — if I remember correctly, of course, I might not be — but I think when they're [McDavid and Draisaitl] on the ice together it's fun to watch if you're a fan. And you got to make sure you have your ducks in a row on how you want to defend, and that's the biggest challenge."

WATCH | Full interview with Bruce Cassidy ahead of Game 1, Round 2

[Full Interview] Cassidy on how VGK is prepping for Edmonton in Round 2 of playoffs

The puck drops between the Golden Knights and the Oilers on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

