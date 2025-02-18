Hockey fans are ready to watch Vegas Golden Knights face off in 4 Nations rematch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hockey fans are fired up about a Team USA versus Team Canada rematch in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship after the two teams played each other in an unforgettable match up on Saturday.

"It's better than other sport," Arizona native Roland Cook said. "The players put it all on the line for this game and I just love the passion of hockey."

Saturday's game between the United States and Canada started with three fights in the first nine seconds after fans booed during the national anthem.

"I think you boo the national anthem, you're asking for it right out of the gate," Las Vegas native Lisa Richards said.

"I'm a Canadian through and through but I love the U.S. as well," Darcy Komonoski said. "I thought that was really tacky, I loved the fights though."

The fights set the tone for the game, which according to Nielson Fast Nationals data, was the most-viewed non-Stanley Cup Final hockey telecast since 2019 averaging 4.4 million viewers and peaking at over five million.

"That's hockey," Canadian Terry Rupp said. "When Canada and U.S. play, there's lots of emotions, these guys know each other and that's part of the game."

Voice of the Vegas Golden Knights Gary Lawless expects the rematch between the two teams to exceed Saturday's viewership.

"We've got the match up that everyone wanted," Lawless said. "Thursday night, Team USA versus Team Canada, Boston, TD Garden, we just spoke to Mark Stone, he's already looking ahead to Thursday night, Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin playing in their hometown against their Vegas brothers Adin Hill and Mark Stone with Bruce Cassidy on the bench, if you're a Golden Knights fan, there's a lot to be interested in."

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN.

