USA vs. Canada: The rivalry heats up at the 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL — The stage is set for a showdown that has been circled on calendars across the hockey world: the United States and Canada face off at the Four Nations Face-Off in Montreal on Saturday night. With the Bell Centre as the backdrop, the rivalry between these two hockey powerhouses will take center stage once again.

For the Vegas Golden Knights players involved in this matchup, the game carries even more personal stakes. Mark Stone, Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin, who are all key figures for the Golden Knights, will swap their club allegiances for national pride as they represent their respective countries. Another Golden Knight, goaltender Adin Hill, is also part of Team Canada’s roster, but he will not be playing as he is not the starting goalie.

Camaraderie to Competitors

Stone, the Golden Knights captain, will skate for Team Canada, while Hanifin and Eichel will suit up for Team USA. The players know the magnitude of this rivalry, and their competitive nature will be on full display.

“It’s exciting. I’m obviously used to playing with Jack, and it’ll be fun to face him across the ice. But I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure Canada comes out on top,” said Stone.

For Hanifin, the stakes are just as high. The defenseman reflected on the intensity of playing in Canada’s backyard, knowing that the crowd in Montreal will likely favor the home team.

“We’re probably going to be booed pretty heavily. That’s part of the fun. That’s what makes it entertaining. And, you know, we’re kind of the bad guys, I guess, but it’s a fun role to play, and I know the environment tomorrow is going to be probably the most intense I’ve ever been a part of,” Hanifin said.

The rivalry goes beyond the players, with Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy also playing a role in this intense matchup. Cassidy, an assistant coach for Team Canada, made it clear where his allegiance lies, even as he coaches players on both sides.

“My kids are American, and I have an American passport. I’ve spent so much time in the U.S. and it has been so great to me. In hockey, you go where you are wanted and it has happened to be the U.S. for so many years,” Cassidy explained. “But I’m all in for Canada. I’m behind the Canadian bench.”

A Game Built on National Pride

While both teams have strong NHL representation, this game is about more than just the players—it’s about the countries they represent. Team USA enters as the favorites, coming off a dominant 6-1 win over Finland, with Brady Tkachuk scoring two goals in the victory. Canada, on the other hand, secured a thrilling overtime win over Sweden but will have to bring their best game against the U.S.

“We’ve got to be good defensively. They have some serious firepower over there, and we have to continue to do the things that I think make us successful. Try to play to our identity as much as possible,” said Eichel, who contributed two assists to the win over Finland.

Eichel, who has built a strong chemistry with Stone in Vegas, is looking forward to the personal challenge. “It’s going to be about what team wants it more,” he said. “I’m excited about it. I’m looking forward to preparing and getting to work.”

With both teams battling for supremacy, this game promises to be an intense and emotional contest, and the Golden Knights players will play a central role in the outcome.

“I think this was the one that we all had circled on our calendars,” Hanifin said. “They (Canada) have such a great team. Even watching their game against Sweden the other night, it was so fast-paced, and they’ve got so much talent. So do we. So, it’s going to be a great game, and I know our guys are super fired up about the opportunity.”

Expect Intensity at the Bell Centre

Saturday night’s game marks the first round of what could be a memorable series between USA and Canada. If the predictions hold true, these two teams are on track to meet in the final next week in Boston, with both squads gunning for the top spot in the tournament.

For Hanifin, the environment in Montreal adds an extra layer of excitement. “It’s an unbelievable place to play hockey. And anytime you’re in the Bell Centre, it’s usually rocking, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Puck drop is scheduled for Saturday night at 5 p.m. on Channel 13 — don’t miss it!

