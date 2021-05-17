Henderson Silver Knights announce round 1 playoff schedule

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights have announced their first-round playoff schedule, as the team looks ahead to its first playoff run.

The Silver Knights have clinched first place in the AHL's Pacific Division ahead of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the AHL has announced there will be no Calder Cup winner this season, however, each division was able to hold division championships if they choose to do so.

The Pacific Division is the only AHL division that will be holding playoffs this season.

The Silver Knights await their opponent but the team announced their schedule today on Twitter.

Game one will kick off at 7 p.m. on May 21.