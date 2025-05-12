Happy Mother's Day from the Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday was a day to celebrate more than just the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-3 buzzer beater win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH | Happy Mother's Day to the Vegas Golden Moms!

VGK Mother's Day 2025

“Thanks for a great childhood and always being there for me," forward William Karlsson said about his mom.

Karlsson gave the Knights their first lead of the game in the second period, and is just one of the guys in gold who credit their moms for their success.

“She’s still at every game," forward Tomas Hertl said. "She’s the best mom I could have, I’m really lucky, love you mom and thank you for everything that you have done for my career.”

“My mom and I are really close," goalie Adin Hill said. "Love you mom, thank you for everything you have done and all the sacrifices you made for me growing up.”

The Knights face the Oilers for Game 4 on the road on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH | Game 3 Recap