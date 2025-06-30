Golden Knights trade for star Mitch Marner, send Nic Hague to Nashville in roster shakeup before free agency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have been busy in the days following the NHL draft, making two significant trades that reshape their roster heading into free agency.

In a blockbuster move, the Golden Knights acquired Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner. The 28-year-old right wing reportedly signed an 8-year, $96 million deal with Vegas worth $12 million per season.

"I'm excited about free agency period and what the Knights are doing," one fan said.

WATCH | VGK fans react to Marner trade

Vegas Golden Knights fans react to Marner trade

The addition of Marner comes as the team also made another significant move, trading defenseman Nicolas Hague and a conditional 2027 third-round draft pick to the Nashville Predators. In return, Vegas received defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and forward Colton Sissons, adding veteran depth to their roster.

Hague, 26, was the Golden Knights' fourth-ever entry draft selection in 2017 and had been with the organization for eight seasons. He played six seasons in Las Vegas and helped the Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

"We'll miss Hague, but getting Marner is huge for the team," a fan commented.

WATCH | VGK defenseman Nic Hague celebrates 2023 Stanley Cup win

VGK defenseman Nic Hague celebrates 2023 Stanley Cup win

Lauzon has had stints with the Seattle Krakenas well as the Boston Bruins before his time with the Predators. Through 187 games in Nashville with the Predators, the defenseman posted 28 points across four seasons. The 2023-24 campaign saw Lauzon record career-highs in games played, goals, points, and hits.

The native of Val D’or, Quebec, has been a part of four trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, twice with Nashville and twice with Boston, skating in 22 total postseason contests.

However, this is a first in Sissons' NHL career, having been drafted by the Predators in the second round of the 2012 draft. He appeared in 72 games with Nashville during the 2024-25 regular season and recorded 21 points. The forward has played 690 career NHL games and recorded 221 points with a +18 rating over 11 seasons.

The 28 and 31-year-old veterans are expected to provide valuable depth for Vegas.

After being traded, Hague signed a four-year $22 million contract with Nashville. His departure helped the Golden Knights create cap space necessary to bring Marner to Vegas.

Another factor in the team's salary cap calculations involves defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is reportedly in danger of missing the entire upcoming season and may need multiple surgeries after battling through injuries last season. Having played well over 1,000 NHL games, the 35-year-old is expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), allowing Vegas to use his $8.8 million cap hit toward Marner's contract.

"Pietrangelo has given so much to this team. We hope he recovers well," a fan said.

Hague leaves the Golden Knights with a Stanley Cup ring and 83 points in 364 regular-season games. He signed his entry-level contract and took part in Vegas' inaugural training camp before joining Mississauga of the Ontario Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. However, he wasn't seen on the ice as one of the Guys in Gold until the 2019-2020 season.

With NHL free agency officially opening, the Golden Knights front office continues to reshape the roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

WATCH | Vegas Golden Knights' top young prospects take on development camp

Vegas Golden Knights' top young prospects take on development camp

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

