Golden Knights spread holiday cheer to young cancer patients at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights continued to give back to our valley in the holiday spirit by taking a special trip to a local children's cancer treatment facility.

On Friday, VGK players and cast brought over an hour of joy to patients at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation in Summerlin.

VGK skaters Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore, Tomas Hertl, Noah Hanifin, Tanner Pearson, Brett Howden, and Nic Hague were there to hang out with the children and give out gifts.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters was there to get an inside look at the Knights' annual tradition days away from Christmas.

"We hopefully try to bring a few smiles to everybody, just try to lighten the mood and try to bring some joy," Golden Knights forward Brett Howden said.

This past January, Cure 4 The Kids debuted its new "golden bell" inside its facility, which children ring as they go through their battle with cancer. The area where the bell sits is decorated for the Golden Knights, and the bell was made possible by Mark Stone's charitable efforts.

“Wherever they are on their journey, they definitely like it when these players come," Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Communications Director Amber Williams said. "It brings such excitement and light and energy to the clinic so it’s always thrilling when they can come out.”

“Seeing the reaction from the kids and the patients, seeing them get excited from just us coming in here," Howden said on his favorite parts of the day. "Chat and mingle with them, bring them a couple gifts, it’s pretty cool being able to see them and hopefully brighten their day a little bit.”

One of many kids the Knights visited with, Savannah has fought Neuroblastoma for almost two years and has been cancer-free for half a year. Friday's visit was special for her and her mother.

“It’s amazing that they’re doing this for all the kids," Savannah's mom Tiera Arterberry said. "Just to see their faces, the smiles, them light up, after all the things we’ve been through, all the hospital stays, it’s been really hard. So being able to smile and have that joy from something else other than the hospital or the clinic, it warms my heart.”

“Just seeing what everybody’s going through and just seeing how happy they are, everything that’s going on in their life, I think it’s really eye-opening for all of us to see that" Howden said. "They may say it’s special for them but it’s special for us too."