Golden Knights snap a 4-game skid with a 3-1 victory over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel scored and Adin Hill made 16 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Thursday night and snapped a four-game skid.

The Golden Knights also won on the road for just the second time since Jan. 7.

Roy scored his seventh goal at 3:09 of the middle period to put Las Vegas up 1-0. Theodore followed with his seventh at 11:18.

Eichel made it 3-0 at 4:06 of the third with his 19th goal.

Ondrej Palat ruined Hill’s shutout bid with his 12th goal at 15:43 of the third on the power play. Stefan Noesen and Jesper Bratt assisted.

New Jersey was coming off a shootout win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Devils are 2-3-0 in their last five games.

Vegas was 1-3-2 in its previous six contests, including road losses to the Rangers and Islanders to start their current four-game road trip.

Devils captain Nico Hischier missed his fifth game after being cross-checked by Montreal’s Nick Suzuki on Jan. 25.

Devils defenseman Simon Nemec played in an NHL game for the first time since Oct. 22 following his recall from AHL Utica.

Allen made 36 saves for the Devils and fell to 8-11-1 this season.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Improved to 13-11-3 on the road. Vegas is 19-6-3 at home.

Devils: Fell to 15-9-4 at home. New Jersey is 8-3-1 at Prudential Center since Dec. 12.

Key moment

Roy’s goal snapped a scoreless tie and generated momentum for Vegas, which scored more than two goals for the first time since Jan. 28.

Key stat

Hill improved to 20-10-4, the first time the 28-year-old netminder reached the 20-win milestone. Hill helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup in 2023. He won 19 games last season.

Up Next

Devils: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Golden Knights: Travel to Boston to play the Bruins on Saturday.