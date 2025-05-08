Golden Knights making tweaks with 'sense of urgency' after dropping Game 1 vs Oilers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights fell down 0-1 in their Second Round series against the Edmonton Oilers in Tuesday's 4-2 home loss.

After taking a 2-0 1st period lead, the Guys in Gold saw their sticks go cold.

Vegas was shut out in the final two periods, only attempting seven shots in that span.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid's Oilers found a rhythm and began burying shots past Adin Hill in the 3rd. Edmonton netted three goals in the last frame, sealing a 4-2 win.

It was the first time the Knights have dropped a playoff series opener since their 2023 First Round Game 1 matchup against the Winnipeg Jets.

The VGK were back at practice Wednesday, prepping for what's now a pivotal Game 2 on Thursday. Vegas is looking to even the series before traveling to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

"We should have a sense of urgency," VGK forward Jack Eichel told Channel 13's Nick Walters after practice. "We're down in the series, and it's a big game tomorrow at home. I think it's just about us and finding our game. Obviously, we didn't have it last night, so understand what we did wrong and just go from there."

"It's a long series of 7 games," defenseman Noah Hanifin told Walters. "Whether you win or lose, you can't get too emotional, no matter what happens, especially after the first game. I think last night there are definitely some things we can improve on, which is a good thing. We can correct that and bring a better game tomorrow."

After missing Game 1, team scoring leader Pavel Dorofeyev (injury) and Alex Pietrangelo (illness) were not on the ice. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that they remain day-to-day and did not have an update on their status for Game 2.

While the Knights are staying even-keeled, they understand the importance of not hitting the road with a 1-1 series tie rather than a 0-2 deficit.

"We don't want to leave this place 0-2," forward Tomas Hertl said. "We know how we can beat this team, how we have to play, and we know what happened in the series before. Even in the lead, we have to keep playing, we have to keep pushing."

"I don't think your mindset should ever change," Eichel said when Walters asked if dropping Game 1 affected the team's mindset going into Game 2. "It's the Stanley Cup playoffs, every game should be the most important game of your life."

In this rematch of the Second Round series in 2023 which the VGK in 6, the physicality between these rivals was immediately evident Tuesday.

The Oilers were slapped with a double-minor penalty for high-sticking in the first two minutes of the game, leaving a cut on Hertl's forehead. Mark Stone proceeded to score in the Knights' ensuing 4-minute power play.

A fight broke with Nic Hague and Kaedan Korczak involved in the 2nd period. The level of physicality should be expected with rivalry playoff hockey, and it will only escalate as the series progresses.

"Last night was physical and moving forward it will be more physical," Hertl said. "It's why you love playoffs. You get hit, you hit back."

The Golden Knights will try to even the series at one apiece when they host the Oilers in Game 2. Puck drop is at 6:30 PM.