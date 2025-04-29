Golden Knights win back series lead in Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 vs Wild

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime to take Game 5 of the 1st round. With their second straight OT win, the Pacific Division champions take a 3-2 series lead and come one win away from advancing to the 2nd round.

The Knights started the scoring with a William Karlsson short-handed goal with Jack Eichel on the takeaway and assist in the 1st period. It was the original misfit's first goal this postseason. Picking their power play back up, the Wild answered with a goal 13 seconds of game time later. With the game tied at 1 later in the 1st, VGK captain Mark Stone netted his first goal of these playoffs with a one-timer shot in front of the blue line. A Minnesota challenge for goalie interference fails. Eichel was on the dish, the star center reaching two assists in one period.

After a scoreless 2nd frame, VGK great, original misfitMarc-Andre Fleury was in-net for the Wild in the final period. The 21-season veteran goalie is playing his final season in the NHL and could be playing in his final game at the Fortress after spending four seasons in Vegas. The Wild struck early in the period with an equalizing goal to knot the game at 2.

With 1:15 left in regulation, the Wild appeared to have snapped a 2-2 tie with a go-ahead goal. After review for the puck being kicked into the net, the goal was upheld. But after a second review for offsides, the goal was taken off the board. The Knights and Wild stayed scoreless inside the final minute of regulation to hit overtime.

Four minutes into overtime, Brett Howden called game with the one-timer shot and score. Coming off back-to-back OT wins to turn a 2-1 series deficit to a 3-2 series lead, the Knights will now travel to Minnesota to take on the Wild in Game 6 on Thursday. Vegas looks to punch their ticket to Round 2 against the winner of the LA Kings-Edmonton Oilers series.



BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are returning to home ice with their 1st round series against the Minnesota Wild tied at two wins apiece.

Reilly Smith's ricocheted pass and Ivan Barbashev's game-winning overtime goal lifted the Knights to a 4-3 road win Saturday night in Game 4.

The momentum-shifting goal can be a springboard for the Knights to take the series and advance to Round 2.

"It helps a lot," forward Pavel Dorofeyev told Channel 13's Nick Walters after Monday's practice. "The previous win was huge for us. Finally things start going our way a little bit. Hopefully we'll keep going and keep building our game."

"Obviously we're coming off a big overtime win which is great," Hague said, while adding the best teams know how to stay even-keeled no matter wins and losses. "It's best of three now so we're definitely in a series and we look forward to the challenge. It's going to be fun."

While the overtime win in Minnesota was followed by an emotional celebration on the ice, the team is moving forward and is solely locked in on winning Game 5.

"You get some juice from that, no doubt," VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday. "It's a big swing in the series. After that, that's it. It's back to work. Guys have been through some tight series here before. We know they'll be ready to go game 5. They're not going to overthink game 4 because it didn't go their way."

"We just have to stick to the plan and play our game," Dorofeyev said. "Manage the puck well between the blue lines and keep scoring."

Jack Eichel is still looking for his first goal this postseason. The star VGK center didn't record a point until posting one assist in Game 4.

The puck hasn't bounced the right way for Eichel, a trend that he and the Golden Knights are looking to change in Game 5.

"I need to get to the net and play my game," Eichel said. "Maybe attack when I get the opportunity a little more. Give them credit, they've been doing a good job. But obviously I have to be better and try to be more dynamic and make more of an impact offensively."

"We're trying to help him any way we can," Cassidy said. "I hate always going back but Jonathan Marchessault didn't score until... Game 3 against Edmonton. You're eight games in and the guy won the Conn Smythe so things can change. Sometimes it just doesn't go your way early and you got to help the team win. That's what we're asking Jack. Hopefully it'll turn for him."

The Knights host the Wild Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. and one team will be taking a 3-2 series lead.



Where to Watch

All seven games for the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round will be broadcast on Vegas 34 "The Spot" and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.