Vegas Golden Knights level the series in game 4 against the Minnesota Wild

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights take the win in game 4 against the Minnesota Wild 4-3, during overtime. The series is now tied 2-2. Who will win the next round?

Last time out

On Thursday, the Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2, in game 3.

Keys to the game

The Golden Knights have not led in the games since game 1 on April 20. Heach coach Bruce Cassidy says he wants to see the team jump ahead instead of chasing the game every night.

Where to Watch

All seven games for the Golden Knights in the first round will be broadcast on Vegas 34 "The Spot" and stream on the KnightTime+ app.