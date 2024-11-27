Golden Knights look to close out five-game road trip against Colorado Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights close out their five-game road trip as they battle the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena.

Contest in Colorado 💪



📺: TNT

📲: MAX

📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/9WrNsfTIaf pic.twitter.com/MOissdlxhA — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 27, 2024

The Knights recorded a three-goal comeback in a road game for the first time in franchise history with the 5-4 comeback win on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Noah Hanifin played in his 700th career game on Monday night, Jack Eichel is tied for third in the league for points with 34 points and

Ivan Barbashev lengthened his point streak to three games and recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season with his two points.

Milestones to watch for in Wednesday's game:



William Karlsson is two games away from 700 career games.

Noah Hanifin is two points away from 300 career points.

Keegan Kolesar is four games away from 300 career games.

Tanner Pearson is five points away from 300 career points.

Jack Eichel stated that not every game will be a masterpiece.

The most important thing is battling through the whole game and sticking with it.

Eichel made it clear that no excuses will be made regardless of how the lineup looks, but the team will be happy with two points and a win.

You can watch the game on TNT and MAX broadcast at 7 p.m.