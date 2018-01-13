Golden Knights host Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience

The Fremont Street Experience is turning into a hockey extravaganza for the team's first-ever Fan Fest event on January 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fans can meet players and coaches from the Vegas Golden Knights, try their hand at hockey with shooting cages, and hang out with the team's mascot, Chance.

The event is free and open to the public.

