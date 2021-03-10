Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner to practice with Henderson Silver Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that goaltender Robin Lehner will practice with its American Hockey League team the Henderson Silver Knights on a conditioning loan.

Lehner has appeared in just five games this season due to an upper-body injury, according to the latest injury report, but is expected to get some additional ice time with the Silver Knights.

During the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Lehner started 16 games for Vegas, posting a 9-7 record with a .917 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average. He recorded his first career postseason shutout against Vancouver on August 23 and finished the playoffs with a league-high four shutouts.

Also announced on Tuesday fellow goaltender Logan Thompson has been recalled to the Golden Knights along with forward Patrick Brown being recalled to the Golden Knights taxi squad while goaltender Oscar Dansk and forward Tyrell Goulbourne have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Golden Knights continue their stay in Minnesota Wednesday as they face the Wild at 4 p.m. Las Vegas time.