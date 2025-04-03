Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill honors late mentor with custom helmet tribute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill’s helmet isn’t just part of his gear — it’s a canvas of tribute, identity and inspiration.

Each custom-painted mask Hill wears includes a small but powerful tribute: the initials “MM30.” The letters honor his former goalie coach Michael Maniago, who was killed by a drunk driver when Hill was just 11 years old.

Hill sat down with Taylor Rocha to explain more about the artwork and tribute on his helmets.

“Every mask since I was 12 has had that tribute,” Hill said. “It’s just a little reminder not to take every day for granted.”

Maniago was just 20 when he died, but his impact on Hill’s life remains profound.

“He was such a nice, hardworking guy — a good family guy,” Hill said. “He had a bright future in hockey, too.”

Hill recalls battling in goalie drills with Maniago, including a favorite game called “rebound.”

“Whether he scored or I made the save, we were just laughing and having a good time,” Hill said. “He always emphasized hard work, and I really enjoyed that.”

Beyond the tribute, Hill’s helmet often reflects his personality and surroundings. This year’s design nods to Vegas’s desert setting with cowboy imagery and a vintage feel.

“We gave the cowboys swords instead of guns to keep the ‘Knights’ theme,” Hill said. “It’s kind of old Western, simple, but fun.”

Hill said he brainstorms ideas during the offseason and works closely with a painter he’s known since he was 18. His dad has even helped design a few.

“I usually give two or three things I want bold on the mask, and the painter brings it to life,” Hill said.

As for pregame routines, Hill keeps it simple: a nitro cold brew from Starbucks, pasta and salad before the puck drops, and no naps.

“If I nap for two hours, I’m not sleeping at night,” he laughed.

Now in his third season with Vegas, Hill still finds meaning in the small “MM30” etched on every mask.

“It’s cool knowing it’s there,” he said. “I’m sure he’d be happy to see where I’ve gone.”