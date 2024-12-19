Golden Knights give $15K to cover pet adoption fees at Henderson Animal Shelter

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are continuing their efforts to give back to the community.

On Tuesday, we told you about a pet adoption event in partnership between Vegas Born and the Henderson Animal Shelter — and on Wednesday, that special event kicked off.

The Knights partnered with the Friends of Henderson Animal Support as part of their Holiday Knights of Giving initiative, which gives back to the Las Vegas community through various events.

MORE EVENTS: Golden Knights spread holiday joy to kids at Summerlin Hospital

Golden Knights spread holiday joy to kids at Summerlin Hospital

The goal of this event was to encourage people to adopt during the holiday season.

"When we have animals here, that need extra help, they need that extra helping hand, and obviously, just having the community know that there's other resources out there available to them as well has been huge for us," said VGK Foundation President Kim Frank.

The VGK Foundation also covered up to $15,000 in adoption fees for animals adopted on Wednesday.