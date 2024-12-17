Fees to be waived at Henderson Animal Shelter during holiday adoption event

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are making it easier to give the gift of a forever home through the Holiday Knights of Giving Adoption Event.

Adoption fees will be waived at the Henderson Animal Shelter from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

“Whether it’s stress, financial hard time or just random abandonment, December is an abysmal month as animal shelters fill up with pets, caught in the crosshairs of misfortune,” says Kenni Burdette, cofounder of the Friends of Henderson Animal Support organization.

“We are doing what we can to clear the shelters through this event by inviting everyone to come and experience the special joy only a loving animal can provide.”

RELATED: Worries rise over the increase of abandoned, emaciated dogs in shelters across the valley

Worries rise over the increase of abandoned, emaciated dogs in shelters across the valley

The $15,000 of fees has been covered through the VGK Foundation. Some VGK players will even be at the animal shelter from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. to show their support.

“Several of our players are passionate about animal welfare and helped connect us with the Friends of Henderson Animal Support for this exciting opportunity," said Kim Frank, president of the VGK Foundation. “Bringing a pet into the family is incredibly rewarding and it’s our hope this event encourages more people to adopt this holiday season.”

The Henderson Animal Care and Control Center is located at 300 E. Galleria Drive.

