Golden Knights spread holiday joy to kids at Summerlin Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As a part of the team's 12 Knights of Giving initiative, the Vegas Golden Knights continued to give back to our valley this holiday season with a special trip on Wednesday.

Six players and the VGK cast visited Summerlin Hospital to hand-deliver presents and gift bags to about 50 local kids.

“If you can put a smile on their face with our short time here visiting, it’s all worth it. Take their minds off what they’re going through; it’s great," Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said.

The Guys in Gold who attended were Mark Stone, William Karlsson, McNabb, Keegan Kolesar, Victor Olofsson and Kaeden Korczak.

Players and cast didn't just make quick stops at hospital rooms. They interacted with many of the children, having conversations or playing games, Karlsson and Olofsson going as far as getting their faces painted.

It's all a part of the team's effort to spread holiday cheer to where it's needed most.

“It means a lot," said Jessica Bynum, the mother of one of the patients the Knights met. "We have been here a week, and it’s kind of a bummer sometimes being here so close to the holidays. To see you guys come through, the kids are excited, we’re super happy, and it definitely lifts our spirits.”

"Going into their rooms and seeing excitement," McNabb said recounting his favorite parts of the day. "It’s great if you can have a little conversation and get a picture if they want and hopefully making their day. To be able to be here, help them out for a day or a couple moments, it’s all worth it.”

The Knights couldn't make their way into every hospital room. But even if they were just waving from the hallway, giving autographs, singing a birthday song or signing a card, there's no better way to spend a day away from the ice.

“Seeing the smiles not only on the kids or the family’s faces but also our players," VGK Foundation president Kim Frank said. "They really get into this, and they really enjoy it. It means so much, our community cheers for us on the ice and our guys are just as excited to be out in the community, not just in the holidays but all year round.”

“We saw one kid who wanted to be a Golden Knight when he grew up, so that was pretty cool to see," McNabb said. "A lot of excitement, a lot of smiles, that’s been the goal, so it’s great to do.”

The Golden Knights host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, and the team will visit cancer patients at Cure 4 the Kids in Summerlin on Friday.