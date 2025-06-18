Golden Knights front office faces roster building decisions with free agency looming

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With impending free agents' contracts expiring on June 30 and NHL free agency beginning on July 1, the Vegas Golden Knights are preparing for roster turnover.

I broke down the Knights' situation this offseason as we hear from head coach Bruce Cassidy, general manager Kelly McCrimmon, and original misfit Reilly Smith.

Unlike last season, the VGK won't see an exodus of players signing with other teams thanks to multiple extensions given out during last season.

Defenseman Shea Theodore, goalie Adin Hill, center Brett Howden, defenseman Brayden McNabb, and right wing Keegan Kolesar signed on to stay with Vegas.

Other unrestricted free agents remain unsigned: Right wing Reilly Smith, goalie Ilya Samsonov, left wing Brandon Saad, right wing Victor Olofsson, and right wing Tanner Pearson.

Nic Hague will be a restricted free agent, meaning Vegas won't lose the defenseman unless the team doesn't match another team's offer. Recent rumors point to fellow D-man Alex Pietrangelo considering retirement after 17 NHL seasons.

The Knights could look to free agency to bolster their roster as the VGK look to get back to the Stanley Cup now two years removed from winning it all.

Signs are pointing to Maple Leafs star right wing Mitch Marner leaving Toronto. A prolific scorer, Marner has been connected to Vegas often as a potential 'big fish' free agency landing.

The Knights' biggest move of the offseason might not be an addition or a subtraction, but a retention. The VGK could extend their star center Jack Eichel, whose contract is set to expire after last season.