Golden Knights fans riding high after "dominant" game one win in Stanley Cup semifinals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have taken an early lead in their Stanley Cup semifinal series, thanks to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in game one Monday night.

The VGK got off to a fast start and never looked back: scoring one goal in the first period, two more in the second, and another in the third. Goalie Marc Andre-Fleury came up huge all night and helped the team earn an emphatic game one win.

There were a decent number of Canadiens fans in attendance, but still a minuscule amount compared to the 18,000+ Golden Knights fans. The Habs didn't have much to say after losing game won, but the VGK faithful were loving how the team looked.

It was a party all night inside the Fortress, and it spilled out into Toshiba Plaza afterwards. 13 Action News caught up with a few fans to get their thoughts on game one and the rest of the series.

"I was nervous. I'm always nervous for these games. But I thought that they did amazing. Fleury was off the hook tonight, off the hook," said Yvette Sais, a VGK fan from Tampa Bay.

"My expectations were high and the guys kept it lit for us. They went all the way through, 4-1, and didn't turn down nothing, man. Go knights go!" said Ricky from Las Vegas.

"They were feeling each other out in the first period, but they dominated. They dominated all parts," said Kevin from Las Vegas.

Game two is set for Wednesday night at 6pm at T-Mobile Arena.