Gov. Sisolak makes Golden Knights bet with the premier of Quebec

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak won his Stanley Cup Playoffs bet against the governor of Colorado and now he has a new bet with the premier of Quebec.

The premier tweeted Sisolak saying whoever sees his team lose in the series will have to snap a photo wearing the other team's jersey.

Sisolak responded saying he'll up the ante with a bottle of Nevada bourbon up against a bottle of the premier's choice.

The governor says he looks forward to a spirited series.