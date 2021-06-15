Gov. Sisolak makes Golden Knights bet with the premier of Quebec

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak won his Stanley Cup Playoffs bet against the governor of Colorado and now he has a new bet with the premier of Quebec.
The premier tweeted Sisolak saying whoever sees his team lose in the series will have to snap a photo wearing the other team's jersey.
Sisolak responded saying he'll up the ante with a bottle of Nevada bourbon up against a bottle of the premier's choice.
The governor says he looks forward to a spirited series.
Merci, @francoislegault! I will take that bet, but I'd like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a "spirited" series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo https://t.co/FQUL4ki4ha— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 14, 2021